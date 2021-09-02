Report lays out shipping’s contribution to European carbon emissions

It’s not only traffic-choked roads and over-reliance on private vehicles that drives global warming: Shipping also plays a significant role in producing carbon emissions, a new report has confirmed.

The actual extent of the environmental impact of maritime transport in Europe has been summarized for the first time in a report presented by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Environment Agency (EEA) in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The factors examined were air emissions, air pollution, oil spills, sewage discharges, plastics, underwater noise and the transport of living organisms to other waters.

According to the report, ships were responsible for 13.5 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by transport in the EU in 2018.

Road transport was the biggest polluter at 71 per cent, while aviation accounted for 14.4 per cent of emissions.

All modes of transport must become more sustainable, smarter and more resilient, said Adina Valean, EU commissioner for transport, in a statement. This also includes shipping, she added.

Ships play a major role as a means of transport between EU countries, both for passengers and goods.

Seventy-seven per cent of Europe’s external trade and 35 per cent of all trade by value between EU member states is by sea. And this will increase in the coming decades, experts estimate.

“EU maritime transport faces a crucial decade for the transition to a more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable sector,” the report says.

