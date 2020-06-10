Repsol expands VLSFO offer to 15 Spanish ports

Spanish integrated producer Repsol said June 8 it has begun to offer very low sulfur fuel oil for loading into trucks at 15 of its Spanish ports.

The company said the service is available from June at the southern ports of Huelva, Cadiz, Algeciras, Tarifa, Sevilla, Malaga, Motril and Almeria and the northern ports of A Coruna, Ferrol, Vilagarcaa de Arousa, Marin, Vigo, Aviles and Gijon.

Previously the VLSFO (with 0.5% sulfur content) was made available via barge at the Mediterranean ports of Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona as well as internationally at Callao, Peru, as well as Singapore and Panama.

Three of the company’s Spanish refineries — A Coruna, Bilbao and Tarragona — have the capacity to process low sulfur crude and produce VLSFO in significant quantities, while its trading unit is used to optimize production and operations. The company also offers marine diesel (MGO) which is compatible with IMO 2020 regulations, it said.

Source: Platts