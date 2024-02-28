Republic of Congo to export first LNG cargo to Italy, Eni says

Recent News

  

The first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Republic of Congo will arrive in Italy in the coming days, making the African country a LNG exporter, energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Tuesday.

The cargo “is currently being loaded”, ENI said in a statement.

The Congo LNG project, situated within the Marine XII permit, will achieve a plateau gas liquefaction capacity of around 4.5 billion cubic meters per annum, the Italian company added.

Eni, which is also supporting energy transition projects in Congo, will market the LNG volumes from the African country expanding its portfolio for the fuel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

