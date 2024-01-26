Republic of the Marshall Islands Registry Achieves 200 Million Quality Gross Tons

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry achieved a new milestone surpassing 200 million quality gross tons and nearly 5,600 vessels. This landmark achievement spotlights the RMI as one of the top registries in the world in both quality and size.

“Two hundred million gross tons is an incredibly important milestone for the RMI Registry, highlighting our long-term commitment to client service and quality shipping,” said International Registries, Inc. (IRI) President Bill Gallagher. “This accomplishment is the result of the expert technical support, quality administrative service, and collaborative approach we take to achieve success.”

The RMI Registry has doubled the tonnage of its fleet since 2014, reflecting the commitment IRI, which provides administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry, has made investing in decentralized operations and providing efficient client service from its 28 offices worldwide. The RMI Registry is the only registry in the world to achieve 19 consecutive years on the United States Coast Guard’s QUALSHIP 21 program and remains white-listed with both the Paris and Tokyo Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

“The RMI Registry has been internationally recognized as a quality flag State thanks to our excellent port State control records. This latest milestone underscores that owners and operators value our long-term commitment to high-quality compliance and excellence in client service, making us the Registry of choice,” noted IRI’s Chief Commercial Officer, Theo Xenakoudis.

Over the last several decades, IRI has made strategic investments in building a worldwide team of experts to address the evolving needs of the market. These investments include the opening of new offices throughout Asia, Europe, and North America in key maritime and financial hubs. Additionally, IRI has formalized specialty teams in gas and renewables to provide dedicated technical support to owners and operators engaged in addressing the challenges of digitalization and decarbonization. An increasingly innovative passenger cruise market is supported by a dedicated Cruise Team that coordinates with owners, shipyards, and stakeholders to bring fresh designs and creative ideas to life.

“IRI offers access and service that is unmatched by any other registry,” Xenakoudis said. “We provide personalized service in a wide range of maritime sectors – from yachts to offshore support vessels. We work with leading classification societies, owners, operators, and stakeholders in the maritime industry to ensure that our expert technical team is part of the dialogue as companies explore advanced technologies and new solutions. These partnerships allow the RMI Registry to remain an industry leader for owners looking for expertise and a high-quality flag State experience.”

For more than 75 years IRI has focused on building a high-quality Registry with best-in-class customer service. Through its network of 28 worldwide offices, IRI provides clients with 24/7/365 technical and administrative support in local time, often in the local language, efficiently meeting the individual circumstances and needs of each client. Recognized for its practical solutions and flexible thinking, IRI provides support for clients as they transition to new technologies and solutions to meet forthcoming changes.

“IRI has long been committed to quality service and support,” said Gallagher. “Our mission is to support RMI owners and operators as they do business efficiently and effectively around the world.”

