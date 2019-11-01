Resale VLCCs Break $100m for First Time in 3 Years

For the first time since January 2016, the VV value of a resale VLCC has gone above $100m ($101.36m as of GMT 0936 1st Nov 2019).

The last time we saw these levels was between May 2014 –and Oct 2015. Before this it was during the super cycle of 2007/2008.

One of the major drivers of this change is the charter rates, which have increased over 1000% since 15th September 2019, peaking just above USD 200,000 per day on the 11th October, levels that have not been seen in over 10 years.

Although this has stabilised, it has had a profound effect on values. VesselsValue figures suggest a 20yo (1999 built) VLCC has experienced the most significant change, rising in value by c.27% since mid September.

A number of deals have been concluded in this recent high earnings market, beginning with the 2010 Japan built Nagaragawa which sold on the 3rd October for USD 48.00 mil, versus her VV value today of USD 52.78 mil. This was followed by the 2000 Japan built DS Commodore which sold one week later for USD 22.00 mil, VV value today USD 24.1 mil. However, the sale that got everybody talking was Ridgebury’s en-bloc deal of three 2001 built ships for USD 98.00 mil (USD 32.60 mil each).

Daily updated valuations, transparency and accuracy are critical in these times of market volatility.

Source: VesselsValue