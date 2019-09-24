Lloyd’s Register EMEA confirmed as Coordinator/Partner of REShiP (Renewable Energy Ship Propulsion) – a research and development project in the field of maritime technologies.

The project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the framework of the Regional Operational Programme (2014-2020) of the Italian Region Friuli Venezia Giulia, Objective ‘Investments to support Growth and Employment Objective 2014-2020’ (Axis 1: ‘Strengthening research, technological development and innovation’, Action 1.3: ‘Support of collaborative R&D activities for the development of new sustainable technologies, products and services’.

The project REShiP started on 1st April 2019 and will identify the best solutions connected with the shipboard installation of an innovative power generation system for propulsion and on-board use, with an almost total reduction of both pollutants and noise emitted.

The project activities are aligned with the IMO – International Maritime Organisation – Regulations concerning the limits on NOx, SOx and particulate (PM) emissions. Technologies for the electric energy production with low environment impact relying on fuel cells will be studied in particular.

Furthermore, after an assessment of the different types of fuels to be used onboard, the project aims to develop a fuel cell system and a small-scale prototype with a correlated study for the installation on board. The objective is to design a complete and certified system assembled on a skid easy to install even in the case of a retrofit, that will be also certified for the on-board installation. An overall design plan will be developed for the construction of a medium-small size passenger transport vessel (150-200 passengers) that could be scaled up to cruise ships and with the expected estimate of reducing the energy consumptions up to 10% while completely eliminating local NOx, SOx, PM and CO2 emissions.

BUDGET: 689.993,18 €

FUNDED CONTRIBUTION: 475.459,17 €

PARTNERSHIP: Navalprogetti S.r.l. (Project Leader), Lloyd’s Register EMEA, University of Trieste

Source: Lloyd’s Register