Resolving fluidity challenges in today’s bottlenecked supply chain environment with technology

In today’s demanding supply chain environment, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are facing unprecedented supply chain challenges much like larger companies and, as a result, have been investing in their own fleets due to the lack of equipment available in the marketplace.

Equipment scarcity as well as the reliance on outdated, legacy technologies to resolve today’s challenges are fast becoming the key underlying obstacles affecting SMEs to maintain their competitive advantage in today’s bottlenecked supply chain reality. More and more, companies are understanding that along with the investment in the assets must be the investment in asset management technology.

It has become clear that the right asset management platform—meaning the right technology, the right team of experts, the right level of adaptability and scalability– can serve as an invaluable tool to not only manage assets, but to also transform operations and streamline processes.

The growing importance of technology for competitive advantage

While SMEs are looking for technology to help them respond to market shifts and evolving business strategies, they typically rely on modest IT budgets and stretched-thin admin teams. As their current software is reaching its end-of-life phase, SMEs are looking for cost-effective, scalable technology that can address today’s needs as well as those of the future. They rely on technology partners to help understand what is necessary: Is it an upgrade to a current system? Is a modification or new feature in order? Will a plug-in elevate the system to where it needs to be? Should this be a start-from-scratch system?

There is no doubt that as time goes on, SMEs–even those who may have resisted technology– will rely on technology services and solutions more and more, as the agility and flexibility of small and medium-sized enterprises within the supply chain have become ever more vital to supply chain fluidity. Innovative asset management technology platforms are enabling fleet managers to optimize their assets, control costs, manage M&R (maintenance & repair) as well as reduce admin costs. Tools designed to manage M&R help ensure streamlined communications, accountability, productivity and, most importantly, safe equipment. Customers utilizing asset management technology realize these robust benefits and more.

When selecting an asset management platform, it’s important to work with a partner with a proven track record, such as, Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT), which was developed by Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) and, for the last 10 years, has served as the asset management tool for its chassis pools. CIT is designed for fleet managers looking to upgrade their technology to support a growing fleet in a sustainable, scalable and efficient manner. CIT’s platform focuses on various intermodal equipment fleets, including chassis, trailers, containers, reefers and gensets of around 100 units.

These types of technology solutions are emerging as a competitive advantage by providing real-time visibility that enables businesses to make strategic decisions based upon quantitative analysis. Efficient asset management will provide the opportunity for SMEs and larger companies to outsource many back-office activities, enabling internal resources to be redirected to value-adding processes, including supply chain management. In fact, these services offer the possibility for SMEs to reduce labor costs, and the human capital necessary to manage their supply chain operations.

When it comes to investing in technology, we at CIT believe it is important to remember that one size does not fit all. It is crucial to collaborate with a technology partner who understand your business, your IT capabilities and resources as well as your goals. With the right asset management platform and team of experts that “get you,” business of all sizes can address the most complex and critical challenges to optimize operations, align business objectives and enhance corporate culture practices.

CIT is an innovative and proprietary asset management platform designed to enhance efficiency, elevate productivity, increase visibility, improve workflows and processes while lowering expenses and eliminating time-consuming redundancies. CITunderstands the pain points of fleet managers as well as the importance of optimizing assets that are in compliance and on the road. For more than 10 years, the CIT platform has been the technology behind CCM’s fleet optimization system.

A seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of transportation IT industry experience, Mr. Thomas Martucci oversees the development and implementation of technology strategies that generate revenue and reduce costs. As VP for CCM and CTO for CIT, Mr. Martucci is responsible for business process management, software development, and technology implementation.

Source: By Tom Martucci, Chief Technology Officer, Consolidated Intermodal Technologies