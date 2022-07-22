Ressource Solutions Joins the E-Port Systems Project Set to Double Zanzibar Port’s Revenue

Malindi Port, Zanzibar, is modernising. A modern digital system is expected to increase monthly revenue by Sh6 -Sh8 billion. Members of the project team include leading ports technology providers. Ressource Solutions is one of them.

For ports to ensure seamless and cost-effective services to customers at yards, quaysides, and gates requires the accurately monitoring, analysing, and management data. This in turn requires the digitalization and automation of equipment, vehicles, and infrastructure. The benefits of digitalizing and automating port processes are substantial and the management of the Malindi Port, Zanzibar, know this.

To improve cost saving, increase efficiency, and eliminate cargo processing delays, digital systems are being installed at Malindi Port in the Isles. The modernisation development is called the ‘E-Port System Project’, and is being implemented by a local company, Fortris, in partnership with the Finnish ship tracking company Wartsila Voyage. Members of the project team include VTech (Terminal Operating Systems), Envecon (Enterprise ERP Systems) and Ressource Solutions (Industrial fuel management solutions).

Ressource Solutions will add value to the ‘E-Port System Project’ through the implementation of their well-established, sophisticated fuel management system. The system, branded PetroMan, will manage all fuel movement, all transactions and integrate with the Envecon ERP system.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Khalid Mohammed Salum, said the Malindi port, built in 1920, was still using old paperwork systems for unloading and loading cargo.

“The advent of this system will greatly help to deliver cargo without using paperwork and payments will be made online,” Dr Khalid Mohammed Salum.

Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) chief executive officer Nahaat Mohammed Mahfoudh said digitisation would increase domestic revenue. He noted that the port collects between Sh3.5 and Sh4 billion a month, but after installation of the modern digital system, the agency expects the revenue to increase to between Sh6 billion and Sh8 billion a month. He further said the port expects to serve ships at international standards and eliminate the challenge of queuing caused by the current processing.

“The project will increase operational capacity, reduce operating costs and improve maritime skills for Zanzibaris,” Morris Hamza Aziz, CEO, Fortris.

As the Ressource Solutions’ PetroMan fuel management system is already being used by several port and terminal customers in Africa, involvement in this modernisation development makes a lot of sense and is a natural progression to providing better management tools to ports and terminals.

Ressource Solutions’ fuel management experience and know-how goes back to the 1990s. As an OEM they develop sophisticated, multiple-product, fully automated fuel management system. They have offices in Namibia, South Africa, and Mauritius, and representation in Botswana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, DRC, Kenya, Malaysia, India, and Australia. Ressource Solutions have implemented over 150 projects and/or maintenance sites in ports, mining and logistics across Africa, Middle East, India, and Australia.

Source: Ressource Solutions Mauritius