According to advice received from our local correspondents, security restrictions will be in place in certain Russian ports in the period leading up to and during the FIFA 2018 World Cup. An advisory issued by the Harbour Master of the Port of St. Petersburg states that the security restrictions imposed in the port include the suspension in the carrying and handling of dangerous cargoes, including bunkering operations.

Owners and operators of vessels calling at the port of St. Petersburg in the period of 25 May 2018 and 25 July 2018 should note the above suspensions. The security measures apply to all modes of transport, including railroad, and to stevedoring companies, cargo terminals, bunker suppliers and other companies and organizations dealing with dangerous goods

Similar restrictions were imposed during the FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Russia in 2017. At that time, the railroad completely ceased the transport and handling of dangerous goods and vessels carrying dangerous goods, classified by the IMDG Code Classes 1-7, were not permitted to enter the port of St. Petersburg. Vessels either had to wait until the restrictions were lifted, whilst others were redirected to the port of Ust-Luga.

We understand that restrictions have been lifted in the port of Kaliningrad, except for IMO classes 1 and 6.1.

In light of the above measures, owners and operators are advised to contact their local agents or representatives prior to arrival at the port of St. Petersburg or other relevant Russian ports, to ascertain whether a vessel with dangerous cargo on board will be permitted to enter the port and to perform cargo operations or bunkering.

Source: Gard (http://www.gard.no/web/updates/content/25522571/restrictions-on-the-import-of-dangerous-goods-into-russia-during-the-fifa-world-cup)