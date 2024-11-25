Results Of The Reopening Of The Public Takeover Bid On CMB.Tech NV Launched By CMB NV

CMB.TECH NV announces that the acceptance period of the reopening of the public takeover bid launched by CMB NV on all shares in CMB.TECH not already owned by CMB or persons affiliated with it (the “Reopening”) expired on November 21, 2024.

During the acceptance period, 1,579,159 shares in CMB.TECH were tendered into the bid.

As a result, the Bidder will own a total of 178,726,458 shares in CMB.TECH. Taking into account the 25,807,878 treasury shares held by CMB.TECH and the 24,400 shares held by Saverco NV, the Bidder and persons affiliated with it together will own 204,558,736 shares. This represents 92.04% of the voting rights in CMB.TECH.

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH, said: “We can finally turn the page on the tender offer for the shares of our company. The fact that very few shareholders tendered their shares is a vote of confidence for the strategy of CMB.TECH. We want to remain listed and will continue to grow our diversified and future-proof maritime group. It’s full speed ahead to decarbonise today to navigate tomorrow !”

Source: CMB.TECH NV