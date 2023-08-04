Retail sees hefty rate spread between carriers and freight forwarders

Margins in the retail industry are currently under huge pressure due to a tough macroeconomic environment. Consumers have become increasingly cost-conscious following a year of high inflation and now record-high interest rates in the Eurozone. This weak demand is driving retailers to push extra-hard for lower rates, and they seem to have been successful so far this year certainly for long-term business.

Both carriers and freight forwarders negotiate long- and short-term contracts with Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs), but what has been eye-catching during the first half is the difference in pricing dynamics between these service providers.

In the case of long-term business on the high-volume Far East to North Europe trade lane, the average rates being paid by retailers this year have been consistently lower when contracted through carriers rather than freight forwarders. The average rate of all valid long-term contracts held by retailers by the end of July was USD 1 570 with those provided by carriers,

On January 1st, long-term carrier rates were even higher, at USD 2,300 per FEU above freight forwarders. Although a steep Q2 rate fall of 39.6% between March and June (freight-forwarder rates fell much less) shrank the spread between the two to just under USD 1,000 per FEU, freight-forwarder pricing remains more attractive in purely financial terms.

The average overall long-term rate retail shippers are paying on this corridor has also been lower than the rest of the market. On 31 July, retailers were paying on average USD 1,260 per FEU lower than what other industries are paying, showing that shippers’ efforts to win lower rates have borne fruit.

Turning to the short-term market, the spread between carriers and freight forwarders is completely the opposite. Here, carriers are the cheaper option, with very few retailers procuring spot volumes from freight forwarders. However, despite their current woes retailers have still not been able to lock in the same discounts for spot business as other verticals, with the average spot rate standing at USD 1,240 per FEU as of the 31st of July, only USD 5 less than what other industries are paying.

In conclusion, certainly, on the Far East to North Europe trade lane, freight forwarders are happy to undercut carriers on the long-term market but not on the spot. Freight forwarders, who typically procure on the spot market and sell on the long, could do this while spot rates are lower than long term rates. These dynamics have, however, now changed with the 1st of August GRIs bringing spot rates higher than contract rates.

