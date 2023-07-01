Retreat across vessels drags Baltic dry index to worst week in four

Recent News

  

The Baltic exchange’s main sea freight index .BADI recorded its worst week in four on Friday dragged by a retreat across vessel segments, but a brief bounce in the larger capesize segment last week helped the index notch up a monthly gain.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 21 points, or 1.9%, to 1,091.

The main index tracking rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities shed about 12% for the week, its worst since June 2, and also marked its fifth straight quarterly drop at 21.5%.

But, the index advanced 11.7% for the month, helped mostly by a near 40% monthly jump in the capesize segment, and a small about 2.3% uptick for the quarter.

The capesize index lost 55 points, or 3.1%, at 1,704, retreating 18.1% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $456 to $14,133.

* Benchmark iron ore futures were headed for their best month so far in 2023 despite some losses, amid hopes China would roll out more stimulus to support its sputtering post-COVID economic rebound.

The panamax index shed 11 points to 1,030, declining for the ninth straight session. It was down 8.6% for the week.

The index lost 1.4% for the month, its third consecutive monthly fall.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, declined $95 at $9,273.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index lost 1 point, to 749.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

