Retrofits are Creating a Boom In the Ship-Repair Business

Scrubber installations, new dual-fuel engines, conversions, ballast-water treatment systems are all on the menu for ship owners looking to extend the life of their fleet beyond the… dreaded 2020. As a result, ship-repair yards are having to cope with an inordinate amount of vessels, which can only be good news to their owners.

In a recent report, Interyards S.A., a part of Intermodal said that “the ship repair sector is again forming a new pattern to respond to the evolving challenges in the market. The relatively busy first half of the year is followed by a busier second half, with the months from July till October almost fully booked for many shipyards around the globe. Yards, especially on the competitive regions of Asia and Black Sea, speculated this increasing demand from the beginning of the year and most of them enforced an increase on the prices, which in some areas reaches the very extreme of 15%. As an obvious result of the busy period, some shipyards had to turn down requests from repeated Customers or to deny offering price levels similar to those in 2017”.

According to Mr. Vasilis Vasileiou, ship-repair broker with Interyards, “dealing with the hot potato of the upcoming sulphur cap regulation, what was difficult to expect and has determine the overall picture for 2019 in ship repairs is the huge wave of demand for scrubbers’ retrofits. In the beginning of the year we faced highly diversified speculations on whether to invest on such technology or not. However, this soon developed into an almost unanimous support of scrubber retrofit – especially for Capes and VLCCs – with bulk orders addressed to the yards with relevant experience”.

Vasileiou added that “the Exhaust Gas Cleaning System Association (EGCSA) recently reported that about 3,800 scrubber units are expected to be installed before the sulphur cap goes into effect in January 2020, with 63% of installations to be retrofits and more than 70% scheduled to take place in Asian and Middle East shipyards. With a realistic maximum capacity of 50 scrubber retrofits per year for an average sized shipyard, and by combining the above figures all together, shipyards’ capacity appears limited to cover this demand”.

He also noted that “as of now, a number of shipyards in China already have limited slots to accommodate more customers, while the case for a few of them is even more extreme, with first availability for scrubber retrofit in the beginning of 2020. At the same time, other sectors are also being affected from this scrubber wave. Engineering houses are unable to cover demand and second tier players start filling the gap. Similar to engineering, first class scrubber Makers have already filled their orderbook for 2019 and second-class Makers are now entering the market as a result”.

According to Mr. Vasileiou, “opposite to the scrubber headache, Ballast Water Management System retrofit on the other hand has become a routine and an easy project for most of the shipyards around the world. Owners are usually well prepared, and retrofits do not affect the repair time of the routine drydocks. To conclude, the expected rock bottom prices era of the last two years on the ship repairs sector is soon coming to an end. Despite the fact that demand for routine drydocks seems to be stable, speculation that prices will start firming in this case as well is becoming more intense. Along with the strong demand for scrubbers and limited slots, China’s accelerating push to clean up the environment is set to also drive up ship repair cost. There are already ongoing discussions, with pilot exercises, to prohibit allowing grit-blasting for vessels and instead to use hydro-blasting. To make things even more complicated, the cost for sludge disposal has increased threefold during the year, forcing all tanker companies repairing in China to become very skeptical”, Interyards’ broker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide