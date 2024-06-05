Returning Transmec manager ready for growth at London Gateway

Transmec UK has welcomed back former manager Steven Day to take the helm at its fast-growing London Gateway headquarters.

Steven, who was originally with Transmec from 2003 to 2005, will work closely with UK general manager, Imran Mohammed.

Imran said: “We’re delighted that Steven has returned. His leadership qualities, knowledge and customer focus will be invaluable as we drive the branch forward.

“In addition to his warehousing and logistics experience, Steven is extremely familiar with Italy, which continues to be a key market for Transmec. We operate daily services and have depots at seven locations across Italy, including the Group’s headquarters near Modena.”

The London branch moved to its 165,000 sq ft (15,330 sq m) base at London Gateway Logistics Park last year, having outgrown its previous site at West Thurrock.

Transmec UK provides a wide range of transport, logistics, warehousing and customs services for clients in multiple sectors, including manufacturing, fashion, leisure, pharmaceutical, automotive and food.

Steven’s initial plans include taking steps to extend the branch’s vehicle fleet to meet demand for contract logistics.

“It’s great to be back at Transmec. The move from West Thurrock is a real statement of intent and I’m really excited by the opportunities at London Gateway. It’s a brilliant space and location,” he said.

“We have a fantastic team here and there’s always the option to draw on the strengths of the wider Transmec Group, working in tandem with branches across the UK, Europe and further afield.”

Transmec Group has a total of 40 branches in 14 countries across Europe, Asia, North Africa and South America. Further UK warehouses are in Bradford, Redditch and Worcester with Birmingham home to its customs and sea & air freight teams.

Source: London Gateway