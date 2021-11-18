Reuniting after COVID – international organizations meet at IMO

Reuniting after COVID, IMO hosted the annual meeting for all UK Based International Organizations (UKBIO), to discuss a range of topics, including the impact of COVID-19 and post Brexit updates.

Though IMO is the only United Nations agency to have its Headquarter in the United Kingdom, many other international organizations are also located in the United Kingdom and share common interests. They meet annually to discuss diplomatic issues and share experiences. This year, IMO hosted the first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic (16 November). The members took the opportunity to talk about current issues and concerns including foreign travel and border restrictions.

Source: IMO