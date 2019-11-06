Revenge Of The Steel Maker; China’s Internal Tariff War Turns Nasty

The plot thickens in the battle for control of the world’s nickel supply with a leading Chinese steel maker accused of squeezing the market in revenge for rivals encouraging the government to whack it with punishing tariffs.

Tsingshan has annoyed other Chinese steel mills by developing a better way to make stainless steel, the major use for nickel, which is also developing an important market in the batteries used by electric vehicles.

The Tsingshan process led to the building of a world-class stainless steel mill on the Indonesia island of Sulawesi using locally-mined nickel with some of the end product being exported to China.

China Attacks China

Other steel makers have complained, as has been explored here in earlier stories (China Attacks China; A Tale Of Collateral Damage In The Trade War, August 20), and most recently (Nickel Relives The Failed Attempt By The Hunt Brothers To Corner Silver, October 20).

But the latest twist in a battle between warring steel mills is an accusation from a leading investment bank that Tsingshan is not so much trying to corner the nickel market as drive its rivals out of business.

Credit Suisse said a sharp fall in the stockpile of nickel held in the warehouses of the London Metal Exchange (LME) was being seen as an indication of a worldwide shortage of the metal – but that might not be the case despite concern that an Indonesian ban on the export of unprocessed nickel ore could trigger a sharp price increase.

Much of the metal removed from the LME might have gone into private storage, the bank said, helping create an impression of a tight market which could force the price up.

What caught the eye of Credit Suisse analysts was a deal in mid-October which saw 78,000 tons of nickel valued at around $1.3 billion acquired by a single buyer, leaving official LME stocks at a 10-year low.

Finger Pointing

“This has all the hallmarks of a massive buyer taking possession, and Reuters (a news service) has pointed at major Chinese stainless steel producer Tsingshan as the buyer,” Credit Suisse said.

“Tsingshan has also been fingered as the party behind a smaller drawdown in July that initiated the upward move in the nickel price before indonesia’s export ban took over as the price driver.”

Knowing what game Tsingshan is playing has become a major talking point in metal markets.

Credit Suisse said there are two possibilities:

-That Tsingshan may consider it needs additional nickel to support stainless steel production in China following the Indonesian export ban, or

-Tsingshan may want to tighten the nickel market, to drive the price up and put financial pressure on stainless steel producers that are reliant on third party nickel supply.

Some Chinese stainless steel makers are reported to already be losing money because of high iron ore and nickel prices.

Tsingshan is not one of the loss makers but it almost certainly knows which of its rivals is under financial pressure.

Tsingshan’s Revenge

“These loss-making companies probably include some of those that lobbied governments to block Tsingshan’s stainless imports (from Indonesia),” Credit Suisse said.

“It is in Tsingshan’s interests to make production more expensive for others, and drive some Chinese companies out of business, and potentially crack open protected markets for its low-cost stainless sheets from Indonesia even in the face of tariffs.”

Both options, securing its own future supplies of nickel and forcing rivals to the wall, are plausible, Credit Suisse said, adding that: “they are not mutually exclusive.”

Source: Forbes