Revenue, Capital-Raising Pressure Will Persist at Chinese Banks in 2023

Revenue pressure in China’s banking sector will continue in 2023, resulting from tepid loan demand and narrowing net interest margins (NIMs), although credit costs are likely to stay flat, says Fitch Ratings. We forecast loan growth of around 11% for our rated banks, similar to 2022. We see overall system leverage – measured by outstanding Fitch-adjusted total social financing to GDP – remaining at around 265% by end-2023 (2022: 262%) and staying close to current levels in the medium term.

Demand for residential mortgage and property-development loans should stay weak and weigh on overall lending growth until homebuyer sentiment improves meaningfully. Property-development loans grew by only 3.7% year-on-year and 1.6% half-on-half at end-2022, despite various policy efforts to encourage bank lending to the sector.

The rise in mortgage prepayments since 2H22 and slow new-home sales also led to a decline of 0.2% in the sector’s mortgage-loan balance compared with 1H22. However, we expect a continued increase in infrastructure, micro and small enterprises (MSE), and green loans to partly support loan growth, as seen in recent years. MSE loans grew by 24% and accounted for 13% of system loans at end-2022.

We see further pressure on banks’ NIMs, driven by mortgage repricing to reduced rates and ongoing deposit competition. Partly offsetting the pressure is the reduction in the reserve requirement ratio by 25bp effective 27 March, which will help drive down banks’ funding costs. Sector NIM contracted to 1.9% in 2022 from 2.1% in 2021, reflecting weak retail loan demand, loan prime rate cuts, policy initiatives to lower borrowing costs for the real economy, and time-deposit migration.

We expect largely stable asset quality and flattish credit costs in 2023. Asset-impairment charges in 2022 declined by around 10% from a high base in 2021 at our rated banks. Banks increased their impairment charges sharply on both loans and non-loan credits in 2020 and 2021. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for our rated banks declined modestly and averaged 1.3% at end-2022. This reflected their continued NPL resolutions and modest direct exposure to property-development loans, which averaged around 5% at end-2022. Sector NPL remained at CNY3 trillion, after CNY3.1 trillion of NPLs being resolved in 2022. The NPL resolutions also helped to offset around a 1pp increase in our rated banks’ reported property-development NPL ratio.

Our rated banks’ reported NPL ratio for residential mortgages remained modest at 0.44%. We expect limited NPL pressure from residential mortgages, as policy intervention will continue to support residential housing completions.

Capital-raising pressure will also persist. The four Chinese global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) are required to meet total loss-absorbing capital (TLAC) rules by January 2025, while many smaller banks only have a thin buffer above their minimum common equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratios. Fitch estimates the four Chinese G-SIBs will need to issue at least an aggregate of CNY1.3 trillion and CNY5.4 trillion worth of capital bonds and other TLAC-eligible senior debt by January 2025 and January 2028, respectively, based on their capital positions at end-2022. By comparison, bank capital issuance totalled around CNY1.2 trillion in 2022, with nearly three-quarters being AT1 and Tier-2 instruments issued by the state banks. Their need to meet higher capital/loss-absorption requirements will also weigh on profitability.

In 1Q23, China Everbright Bank (BBB/Stable) improved its CET1 ratio by around 0.4pp through converting its convertible bonds into common equity. Postal Savings Bank of China (A+/Stable) enhanced its CET1 ratio by around 0.6pp via private placement. Most banks indicate the new capital rules would have only a limited impact on their capital, consistent with our analysis.

