Revenue slump, rising costs dent Great Eastern Shipping’s Q2 profit, shares down 8%

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company fell nearly 8 percent following a weaker quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) performance, pressured by declining revenue and a rise in expenses that further dented profitability.

As of 9:40 AM, shares were trading 7 percent lower at Rs 1,200, though the stock has still gained 23 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 11 percent rise in the same period.

In Q2FY25, Great Eastern Shipping’s consolidated net profit dropped 29 percent sequentially and over 3 percent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 575.6 crore. Revenue from operations declined over 10 percent QoQ to Rs 1,354.4 crore. However, revenue was up over 10 percent on an annual basis. Total expenses rose by 14 percent both QoQ and YoY, reaching Rs 970 crore.

The company’s shipping segment revenue rose to Rs 1,287 crore from Rs 1,203.2 crore in the previous year, while offshore revenue increased to Rs 301.2 crore from Rs 265 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping also declared an 11th consecutive quarterly dividend of Rs 7.20 per share.

The company’s Q2FY25 earnings were influenced by weaker tanker performance due to seasonal and market factors. Crude tanker earnings softened, affected by a 3 percent decline in seaborne crude trade driven by weak refinery margins. Product tanker earnings also saw a dip amid increased competition from larger tankers switching to clean product transport.

“While the conflict in the Red Sea previously contributed to ton-mile growth for product tankers, the switching of VLCC and Suezmax tankers from crude to clean products negatively impacted the market share of product tankers,” the company said in an investor presentation.

Meanwhile, bulk shipping showed resilience, with Capesize spot earnings rising 86 percent YoY and Kamsarmax and Supramax rates increasing 17 percent and 45 percent YoY, respectively. Strong demand for bauxite and steady iron ore imports into China supported earnings, though coal trade remained flat due to reduced energy demand in India and Southeast Asia.

