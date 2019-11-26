Rever Offshore Announces Topaz Charter Extension

Rever Offshore, a subsea project delivery and execution provider to the offshore energy industry, has announced the three-year extension to the charter of its DSV Rever Topaz.

The contract will see Rever Offshore secure exclusive and uninterrupted access to this asset from long-term partner Volstad Maritime until December 2022, with flexible options to further extend the charter to the end of 2025. This extension underpins the capabilities and renowned operational skills Rever Offshore brings to the oil and gas industry.



The Rever Topaz has been a fundamental part of the company’s fleet for the last decade and as a result of this extension, Rever Offshore has continued to win and execute workscopes in support of IRM, decommissioning and construction activities for Rever Offshore’s client base.

Barry Macleod, CEO at Rever Offshore, commented: “Rever has a well-established track record of diving operations and over the years we’ve built a strong reputation with our clients through our work as well as the Topaz’s capabilities. We’re delighted to have secured this extension over the next three years which will allow us to continue to deliver comprehensive support for clients.”

Source: Rever Offshore