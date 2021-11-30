Reviewing drivers of energy prices and outcomes of COP26

Our Executive Director, Fatih Birol, along with several senior IEA leaders, held a livestreamed press conference last week during to discuss the main drivers of the recent price swings in global energy markets, assess the key outcomes of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and announce new special projects from the IEA to support the transition to clean energy.

Today’s prices for key fuels are well into the danger zone for much of the developing world, Dr Birol warned, noting that the elevated prices were creating real hardship for households and businesses globally. He highlighted some of the key factors behind the increase in prices in recent months, including rapid economic growth, weather-related impacts, supply outages due to maintenance, investment shortfalls in recent years, and the strategies of some major energy producers that appear to be causing “artificial tightness” in markets.

It’s misleading to blame clean energy policies for the price rises, Dr Birol said, explaining that clean energy can help tackle these challenges. He highlighted some of the key areas of progress made at COP26, notably ambitious new climate pledges from major economies such as India, as well as the Global Methane Pledge to limit emissions from this planet-warming gas, and a key climate cooperation agreement between the United States and China, the world’s two largest emitters.

Watch the video of the press conference, featuring Dr Birol, as well as our Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori, Chief Energy Modeller Laura Cozzi, Chief Energy Economist Tim Gould, and the Head of our Energy Technology Policy Division, Timur Gül.

New projects for next year include focus on coal and nuclear power

During the press conference, Dr Birol also announced a series of important new projects that the IEA is planning for next year to support international efforts to reach energy and climate goals. These include a major report on practical steps to bring global coal emissions in line with a pathway to net zero by 2050 while also ensuring that the changes this brings are fair and affordable, especially for developing economies, which will be released in June.

Another key special report will analyse in depth the contribution nuclear energy can make in reaching net zero by 2050. To be published in May, this report will assess the role nuclear can play in the current market context and the years ahead with a particular focus on the potential of small modular reactors.

We’ll also be strengthening our pioneering work addressing methane emissions with the launch in February of a comprehensive new version of our Methane Tracker that will add detailed country-by-country data on coal to accompany our updated coverage of oil and gas.

And to show whether governments are delivering on their climate promises, we will expand our longstanding work tracking clean energy transitions worldwide following a request by the United Kingdom’s COP26 Presidency for us to lead global efforts to monitor progress on the Glasgow Breakthroughs, which are aimed at driving down the costs of critical clean energy technologies.

In the meantime, explore our current range of analysis and data tracking key clean energy transition indicators.

Executive Director meets India’s Petroleum & Gas Minister and other key figures

On a recent trip to the United Arab Emirates, Dr Birol met with Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri for a discussion on a range of topics including ways to deepen the already close relationship between India and the IEA. They also assessed the results of the COP26 conference, where India announced a major commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

In the past two weeks, Dr Birol also held video meetings with other prominent energy and policy figures from India, including Amitabh Kant, the CEO of NITI Aayog, a top Indian government think tank with which the IEA has collaborated in various areas. Dr Birol and Mr Kant agreed the two organisations would work together on projects to analyse air pollution and the climate impacts of clean energy transitions in transport.

The meetings underscored the huge importance of India to the energy world and to the IEA, and Dr Birol plans to travel to New Delhi early in 2022.

The need for Middle Eastern producer economies to accelerate their clean energy transitions

In Abu Dhabi, Dr Birol held a bilateral meeting with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, where they discussed the importance of concerted climate action in the Middle East and North Africa, particularly among oil and gas producers, as well as the support the IEA can provide for the UAE’s COP28 Presidency. Dr Birol also met Egypt’s Minister for Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla to talk about a range of issues, including the important goal of raising the voice of African countries in global energy and climate discussions, notably under Egypt’s COP27 Presidency.

During his visit, Dr Birol also received a lifetime achievement award at the major international energy industry conference ADIPEC. The award was presented by Sultan Al Jaber in recognition of Dr Birol’s long-standing work assessing the global energy sector and providing clarity on how it can adapt to the clean energy transition. This award comes at a time when the IEA is multiplying its efforts to build a broad coalition to accelerate global climate action that includes the oil and gas exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa. It also comes after the recent announcement that the United Arab Emirates will host the COP28 Climate Change Conference in 2023, after Egypt hosts COP27 next year.

“More than at any other point in recent history, fundamental changes to the economic model of resource-rich countries look unavoidable. The future will look very different from the past,” Dr Birol said as he received the award, urging Middle Eastern producer economies to accelerate their clean energy transitions.

Source: IEA