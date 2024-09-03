Revolutionary methanol-enabled containership arrives at APM Terminals Los Angeles Pier 400

Decarbonisation of supply chains really stacks up when land and sea combine forces. The new “Green Corridors” under construction that are connecting global supply chains beyond the vessel will benefit from terminals that not only welcome low- or zero-carbon vessels, but have the electrical equipment, shore power facilities, commitment, and know-how to handle cargo efficiently – in line with net zero principles. Given the arrival of Maersk’s revolutionary green methanol-enabled ship’s arrival in Los Angeles, it makes sense that such a future-forward container vessel would call at a future-forward terminal – APM Terminals Pier 400.

The terminal – one of eight APM Terminals locations globally taking part in a ground-breaking electrification pilot – is exploring the best use of technology and state-of-the-art electric container handling equipment operations for reaching the group’s 2040 net zero vision. In September, the terminal will receive two new fully electric Auto Straddle Carriers and begin pilot work with its ILWU workforce to retrofit two hybrid Auto Straddle Carriers to become fully electric. Learnings from the retrofits will pave the way for conversion of the entire fleet of Pier 400’s 130+ Auto Strads from hybrid to full electric.

Success with less

Comparing data from 2019 to last year, APM Terminals Pier 400 has achieved an almost 50% reduction in air pollutants and greenhouse gases produced by conventional container handling equipment – which is good news for the environment, and particularly for communities in the surrounding area. This reinforces the positive at-sea efforts of APM Terminals’ customers, including A.P. Moller Maersk, which named its new dual fuel vessel, the Allette Maersk on Tuesday, August 27th.

In interviews with journalists participating in the vessel’s name-giving celebrations, APM Terminals Pier 400 Managing Director, Jon Poelma said, “As a critical node along the green corridor that is forming between Los Angeles and key cities in China, Pier 400 is one of the most environmentally advanced terminals in the United States. We are on track to achieve zero emissions in our operations ahead of the 2030 deadlines set forth in the Clean Air Action Plan.”

Source: APM Terminals