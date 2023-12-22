Revolutionizing ports with smart logistics

The Second Container Terminal at Tianjin Port, operational since the end of 2021, stands as the world’s first smart zero-carbon terminal. Utilizing wind turbines and solar energy, this terminal significantly reduces carbon emissions by approximately 75,000 tons each year.

The terminal is also undergoing a smart logistics revolution, employing the Artificial Intelligence Robot of Transportation (ARTs). Young engineers, exemplified by Wang Tong, are optimizing container handling, thereby enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. This groundbreaking technology not only positions Tianjin as a global logistics leader but also underscores the city’s commitment to innovative and smart solutions.

“We maintain a layout similar to most traditional terminals, but with a smart intelligent system that calculates optimal routes,” explained Wang Tong, business process administrator of the Operational Department at Tianjin Port Second Container Terminal. “This allows us to significantly reduce the delivery time of containers, thereby enhancing efficiency in our terminal.”

Source: China Daily