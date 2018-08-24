Rhine Low Water

Please be advised that part of our Germany corridor is currently impacted by the extreme drop in water levels along the Rhine river following the persistent heat and drought in Central Europe.

The low Rhine water levels have been reducing the load capacity of our barges on the Duisburg-Rotterdam/Amsterdam service for the past weeks and the current expectations are that the water levels will even reduce further in the coming weeks.

We are currently attempting to mitigate the impact for our clients by using alternative options such as 3rd party barges, rail and road haulage. These options regretfully only partly compensate for the loss of capacity, confronting us with higher operational cost due to the situation. For that reason we see ourselves forced to apply a temporary additional charge of €80 per unit until the situation has returned to normal. We will start to apply the charge as from Monday 27th August for every collection/delivery from/to the following Germany zip code areas: DE30-31-32-33-34-35-36-37-40-41-42-43-44-45-46-47-48-49-50-51-52-53-54-56-57-58-59.

While we will continue working towards minimizing the impact as much as is possible.

Source: Samskip