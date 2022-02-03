Rhine river shipping in south Germany back to normal after rain

Shipping on the Rhine in south Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads on the entire river after rain raised river levels, traders said on Thursday.

Southern sections of the river had fallen below minimum levels for vessels to carry full loads earlier this week after dry weather. Shipping in northern regions had been operating normally.

Rain in south Germany has now raised water to normal levels in the final chokepoint around Maxau, allowing vessels to sail fully loaded to Switzerland, traders said.

Shallow water means ships can only sail partly loaded and vessel operators impose surcharges on freight prices, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)