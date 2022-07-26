Rhine water in Germany falls again, ships only part-loaded

Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have again fallen in hot summer weather and vessels are still unable to sail fully loaded, navigation authorities said on Monday.

Shallow water continues to hinder shipping on the entire river in Germany. Freight shipping on the river continues but with vessels often carrying greatly reduced loads, said German inland waterways navigation agency WSA.

During low water navigation authorities do not close the river, it is up to vessel owners to decide if they can operate safely.

Vessels were again sailing half to a quarter full depending on their type. Loads are being spread between more vessels, increasing costs for cargo owners.

After a slight rise in water levels in the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz on Friday, water levels have fallen again on Monday.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, chemicals, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in 2018 after a drought and heatwave led to unusually low water levels on the Rhine.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)