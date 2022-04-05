Richard Doherty succeeds Frances Baskerville as Secretary-General of CIRM

The Board of Directors of Comité International Radio-Maritime (CIRM) has appointed Richard Doherty as Secretary-General, succeeding Frances Baskerville.

Richard Doherty previously served as Chief Technical Officer and Deputy Secretary-General for eight years and will retain responsibility for the technical output of CIRM, whilst taking on general managerial and administrative duties as company secretary.

Frances Baskerville stepped down at CIRM’s 75th Annual General Meeting on 4th April 2022 and will transition to a new role as Senior Vice-President of CIRM, in which capacity she will be responsible for member relationship management and event organisation.

CIRM is the principal international association for marine electronics companies, acting as a consultative body at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for related standards and regulations. With membership of more than 100 companies worldwide, CIRM represents the interests of manufacturers, suppliers, system integrators, service providers, and other related business.

Commenting on the change in leadership, CIRM President James Collett said:

“I am delighted to welcome Richard as the new Secretary General of CIRM and thank Frances for her dedicated service. Frances has steadfastly represented the interests of CIRM’s members by understanding their priorities and channelling their technical input to help shape standards for marine electronics. During his tenure as CTO, Richard transformed CIRM’s technical operations and significantly increased the organisation’s technical output, and I very much look forward to working with him to continue CIRM’s vital work in future.”

CIRM Secretary-General Richard Doherty said:

“I am honoured to take over leadership of CIRM and I very much look forward to guiding CIRM on the path to our centenary in 2028 and beyond. I intend to continue enhancing CIRM’s reputation and solidifying our position as the voice for the marine electronics industry, promoting the application of bridge technology to improve the safety and efficiency of navigation. I am pleased that CIRM will retain Frances’ services, not only because she is a peerless expert on the membership, but also because I will benefit from her wise guidance as I get to grips with my new role.”

CIRM Senior Vice President Frances Baskerville commented:

“It has been a privilege to serve as CIRM Secretary-General, leading the organization and working with our membership to represent their interests. I look forward to continuing to help our members in the critical role they have to play ensuring the delivery of the highest quality, safest and reliable technology to the maritime environment.”

Source: CIRM