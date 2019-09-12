Ridley Terminals export 861,506 mt of met and thermal coal in August, up 7.7% on month

Ridley Terminals exported 861,506 mt of thermal and metallurgical coal in August, up 7.7% from the previous month and up 14% from the year-ago month, Prince Rupert Port Authority data showed.

This was the smallest month on month increase in exports in five months, and the largest jump year over year in six months. August had the most thermal and met exports in nine months.

Thermal coal exports totaled 319,892 mt in August, up 24.5% from July. From the year-ago month, thermal exports jumped 96%. Through eight months of the year, thermal exports were about 2 million mt, up 44% compared with the year-ago period.

August met exports totaled 541,614 mt, down 0.2% from the month before and down 8.6% from the year-ago month.

Through eight months, met exports were about 3.7 million mt, down 5.9% compared with the corresponding 2018 period.

Petcoke exports totaled 141,117 mt, down 32.9% from July and up 113.8% from the year-ago month.

Compared with the same point last year, petcoke exports were over 1 million mt, up 41.6%.

Source: Platts