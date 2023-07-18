RightShip and Port of London Authority partner to support maritime decarbonization

RightShip, a leading ESG-focused digital maritime platform, has today announced a partnership to collaborate with the Port of London Authority (PLA) in its efforts to support the transition to Net Zero on the Thames. Under this partnership the Port of London Authority will harness RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), enabling accurate measurement, identification, and execution of an effective decarbonisation strategy.

A first of its kind sustainability data assessment tool, the MEP combines Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel movement data with RightShip’s vessel insight data to identify areas of concern and opportunities to reduce environmental impact.

Robin Mortimer, chief executive at the PLA, said, “As the largest port in the UK, covering 95 miles of the Thames and handling over 50 million tonnes of cargo annually, we have a responsibility to lead the way on the sustainability transition. This partnership will provide us with valuable data and insights to effectively measure emissions and develop targeted strategies to not only reduce the environmental impact on the river and estuary, but also improve the air quality and health of local communities.”

Adhering to UNEP and UNFCCC guidelines, the MEP will employ an energy-based modelling approach to calculate emissions from vessels operating within the port boundary. It will measure up to 16 different emissions against targets specified by the Port of London Authority. This collaboration will provide RightShip with live operational data from the port, enabling the ongoing development and refinement of the MEP based on real-time insights into its functioning.

Discussing the partnership, Andrew Roberts, Executive Director, EMEA at RightShip, stated, “The current moment is a critical one for maritime decarbonisation with indicative checkpoints being set by the IMO at MEPC 80 for a 20% reduction in green-house gas emissions by 2030. This will require players across the maritime sector to take swift action on decarbonisation now and ports have a key role to play in this.

“Our Maritime Emissions Portal is a crucial tool for ports and terminals to measure and reduce their emissions while improving air quality in their ports for the benefit of local communities. The Port of London Authority is setting the standard in its ambitions to become a thriving net-zero beacon, and we’re committed to helping them get there.”

Source: RightShip