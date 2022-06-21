RightShip announces new collaboration with global innovation platform Plug and Play

ESG focused digital maritime platform RightShip, today announced a new collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world’s most successful global innovation platforms. Led from its innovation hub in Singapore, the collaboration allows RightShip to focus on finding innovative solutions that will facilitate its growth as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency enabler for the maritime industry.

With more than 15 years’ experience of early stage investing and scaling corporate innovation, Plug and Play is a highly successful investor and a preferred accelerator partner for major corporations, with a keen ability to identify, attract, and accelerate founders who want to solve industry challenges and scale new technologies. With its APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, Plug and Play will curate access to suitable emerging maritime focused technology start-ups which complement RightShip’s business, with a specific focus on sustainability.

RightShip will collaborate with identified start-ups to scale their solutions and enhance their reach within the maritime industry, and in doing so advance RightShip’s vision of zero harm in the sector. Depending on start-up maturity, collaboration could span anything from solution co-creation, data provision and pilots, to proof of concepts.

Tarun Mehrotra, Chief Strategy Officer at RightShip, said: “For us, this exciting collaboration enables and accelerates our ability to understand the landscape of emerging technology solutions around key ESG themes, with a view to starting partnerships or co-creating and scaling solutions.

“Our collaboration with Plug and Play also allows us to focus on specific sub-themes such as crew welfare, emissions monitoring and provenance transparency, to search for emerging solutions that can be scaled within the maritime industry. We are specifically joining the Sustainability vertical of Plug and Play where they aim to bring global start-ups to partner with us around our areas of priorities. This will also accelerate the partnership ecosystem of RightShip.”

Jupe Tan, Managing Partner of Plug and Play APAC added: “We are delighted to have RightShip, the world’s leading maritime digital platform, be a part of Plug and Play’s global innovation ecosystem. Our goal is to provide line-of-sight into innovative start-ups that are shaping the future of the maritime industry as well as supporting the sustainability and social responsibility practices on shore and at sea.”

Source: RightShip