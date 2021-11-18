RightShip eyes zero harm maritime sector with new Singapore innovation hub

Today, RightShip, the world’s biggest third-party maritime risk assessment and due diligence organisation, strengthens its presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC) by announcing the opening of its Singapore office. This new space will be an innovation hub to deliver zero harm solutions, housing key leadership functions including the product and innovation team, headed up by Chris Saunders, Chief Product Officer. Situated in downtown CBD, the office has the capacity to host 28 employees, with a view to expand recruitment in the region further.

The new Singapore office builds on extended collaboration with and support from local Singaporean organisations, including the recent MOU signed with the Singapore Maritime Institute to cooperate on a Maritime Artificial Intelligence (AI) R&D Programme. It will also be home to two of the company’s recent strategic additions at the C-suite level: Tarun Mehrotra, Chief Strategy Officer, and Gurpreet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer.

RightShip CEO, Steen Lund, comments: “For an organisation striving to create a zero harm maritime industry using digital technology, Singapore is a natural second home. The government here recognises the opportunity and responsibility it has for international leadership in this respect, as evidenced from the launch of its Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation earlier this year. With its established commitment to combating climate change and its shipping heritage, it’s the perfect place to build a sector that is safer for the maritime industry, safer for the mariners themselves, and safer for the planet.”

As the world looks for more opportunities to slow the impacts of global warming, it has become clear that technology and innovation will be pivotal success drivers. For this reason, having a physical presence close to its customer base will enable RightShip to be on the front line of the conversation. Working with key industry figures on the ground to bring products to life, industry-led innovation will be the driver for more effective market-focused solutions.

Chris Saunders adds: “Singapore is the heart and soul of the APAC maritime industry. It is home to the shipping companies themselves, but also the lenders, insurers, ship owners and managers, and cargo holders and charterers that are essential to the sector. It boasts some of the world’s most advanced port infrastructure with deep understanding of dry and wet bulk, and container shipping. If your goal is to build genuinely industry-led products, then you go where that stakeholder expertise and experience is deepest. Add to that the fact that our customers, prospects and shareholders are here – all stakeholders we want to collaboratively build our solutions with – and it’s clear that Singapore is the right place for RightShip.”

The new office is the latest in a number of moves RightShip has made to expand its presence in Asia: opening representative offices in as a sales representative in Shanghai, China in July 2021, followed by Hiroshima, Japan in November 2021.

