RIMS teams up with Dutch Drone Company to offer full drone package services

RIMS have joined forces with Dutch Drone Company (DDC) to create a new partnership which will allow RIMS to offer the market an enhanced package of drone services for both indoor and outdoor drone flights in the Netherlands.

The use of drones for inspections enables remote live on-screen object inspection, which can result in the elimination of the use of costly and risky access equipment such as scaffolding and cherry pickers, and in the instance of external inspections resource intensive rope access teams. This technology used in this way in turn then offers additional substantial benefits to shipowners and managers such as; reduction in the time to carry out a survey, minimising of risk, as well as cost savings.

The collaboration extends the services of RIMS to allow for inspections across the marine and offshore industry as they are now able to service inspections for assets including ship hulls, mobile offshore structures and cranes.

David Knukkel, CEO of RIMS: “Corporation with DDC offers us a new service which we can extend to our customers. Collectively we not only have the best equipment and skills to execute a top-class inspection, but we have all safety systems and permits in place to ensure full compliance with all regulations (legal and customer specific), enabling us to act quickly on market demands. Having such a partnership in place means that we can offer a quick and efficient service for all our customers inspection needs.”

Feye de Zwart, CEO of DDC: “We are a fully certified drone operator and currently the only company allowed to carry out inspection flights in the Controlled Traffic Regions (CTR) around airports. A large area of the Rotterdam harbour is located in this CTR . So being able to expand our service through partnership with RIMS means that we can really offer added value to our customers, providing a trusted, reliable, quick and all-encompassing service.”

Source: RIMS