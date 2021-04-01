RINA acquires Interconsulting Engineering in move to strengthen Space and Defense arm

RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy company, has acquired the entire share capital of Interconsulting Engineering, headquartered in Rome, through its subsidiary RINA Consulting.

Interconsulting Engineering brings cutting-edge know-how in the design and development of integrated systems, applications and high-tech solutions in avionics to the group. With a turnover of approx. € 5M and 50 employees specialising in electronic systems, the company has participated in major Italian and international aerospace programs.

The acquisition, which has obtained the sector-specific authorisations, represents a further step forward in the implementation of RINA’s strategy to grow in the Space and Defence sectors. This strategic move will augment RINA’s existing expertise in safety-critical software engineering and complex electronic systems prototyping.

RINA has established a strong track record in research and technological development. It already operates in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sectors as a reference supplier, contributing to technology transfer from the space sector into general industry. In addition, RINA has a long history of collaboration with the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency and key players in the supply chain and participates in some of Europe’s most important space projects such as the evolution of the Vega launcher and Galileo, the global navigation satellite system. Through this acquisition, RINA strengthens its position as a national body qualified to carry out highly strategic activities.

Ugo Salerno, Chairman and CEO of RINA, said: “SMEs are the backbone of the Italian defence sector. This multitude of companies represents an asset that embodies the heritage, reputation, security and continuity within the market. But it is this fragmented heritage that does not allow the industry to exploit its full potential. With this acquisition, we want to contribute to the creation of a genuinely national centre of excellence. Our continued investment in the technology allows RINA to coalesce the very best international expertise to drive innovation and provide a unique set of skills to the Space and Defence industry both in Italy and worldwide”.

Andrea Storico, founding partner of Interconsulting Engineering, commented: “We are confident that this operation will allow to further consolidate and grow the engineering branch of Interconsulting. We have been collaborating with RINA for some time with excellent results and now we will be able to guarantee an ever better operational continuity and develop, thanks to the new synergies, markets that we have been covering for over twenty years”.

Source: RINA