RINA launches Biosafety Trust Certification, the first certification to mitigate of the spread of infections in public places

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to help restart economic activity RINA has devised the Biosafety Trust Certification, the first management system certification aimed at the prevention and mitigation of the spread of infections in public places and to provide greater health safety.

The new management system provides a set of best practices to help minimize the risks of spreading epidemics in crowded places such as public transport, entertainment and sporting venues (restaurants, theaters, gyms, museums, swimming pools), accommodation facilities (hotels, congress centers, cruise ships) and healthcare structures like retirement and care homes.

The Biosafety Trust Certification is based on the ISO’s systematic approach to management systems combined with scientific best practices against the spread of infections together with the principles of organizational behavior management (OBM) to effectively control and prevent a contagion in a work context.

The success of health safety management systems also depends on human behavior. To comply with strict hygiene rules the system also requires staff to undergo ad hoc training courses for specific situations. The system also requires that individual users are made aware of and follow the recommended preventative measures.

The requirements of this new tool can be integrated into common existing management systems such as ISO 45001 supplementing these systems with specific procedures focused on the prevention and control of infections.

All certificates issued by the Biosafety Trust Certification will also be made available on public blockchain to allow for inspection and verification.

One of the objectives of the certification is to instill confidence in the stakeholders, a principle that is ever valid in this specific context of emergency. RINA immediately started the accreditation process of the scheme with ACCREDIA, to guarantee its reliability and respect by part of RINA of the requirements of competence, independence and impartiality required by international standards in carrying out the activity.

Nello Sulfaro, CEO of RINA Services, commented: “We firmly believe that now is the time to start thinking about how to deal with the second phase of this health emergency. By bringing together a number of our core competences, RINA has been able to offer a new preemptive scheme that can help tourism and entertainment companies to improve the health and safety of its workers and customers and to minimize the risks posed by the spread infections”.

The Biosafety Trust Certification is designed for the entertainment and tourism sectors but can also be applied to many other sectors.

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With an expected turnover in 2019 of 465 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Source: RINA