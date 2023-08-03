RINA tells LISW23’s London Interviews: Shipping sectors must work together to meet industry challenges

Maritime sectors must work together to enable the shipping industry to meet the challenges it faces over the coming years and to develop a greener and more sustainable future.

Speaking in the first of a series of video interviews for London International Shipping Week 2023 (LISW23), Pino Spadafora, Senior Director, Global Marine Commercial & Strategy, for classification society RINA, pointed out that LISW23 provides “an incredible platform” for shipping executives to share experiences.

Highlighting the importance of engaging with fellow shipping industry colleagues across many sectors, Mr Spadafora said: “We have to work together, there is no solo approach.”

Class societies are at the forefront of shipping’s development to meet its challenges. In the 20 minute interview for London Interviews, Mr Spadafora discussed a number of shipping concerns with LISW co-founder Sean Moloney.

He outlined how RINA is acting as an integrator to bring together industry colleagues from throughout shipping and taking a holistic approach encompassing information sharing. He also advised of the usefulness of gaining inspiration from best practices in other business sectors such as aviation.

The London Interviews video series is available on the LISW23 website here: https://londoninternationalshippingweek.com/london-interviews/

* LISW23 will be held in the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will play host to the maritime world, with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The LISW23 Headline Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th, and the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th.

Source: London International Shipping Week LISW23k