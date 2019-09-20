RINA to Classify Swedish Maritime Administration Fleet

The Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) has awarded RINA a five-year contract for the classification and the inspection of its fleet, which comprises over 120 vessels. The contract includes a possible extension for a further five years if the relationship will be successful.

The SMA fleet includes general working vessels such as patrol boats, icebreakers and rescue boats as well as subsea measurement boats.

The actual regime of the inspections adopted by SMA so far together with this new process help to ensure vessels are fit for purpose and have acceptable levels of stability, safety, seaworthiness and environmental impact. The SMA works to keep the Swedish maritime sector safe and efficient.

The contract with RINA was signed in May 2019. Pino Spadafora, Director Marine North Europe at RINA said: “We are proud to be working with SMA and classifying their vessels over the next five years. This is an important contract for us, and we look forward to meeting the specific needs of this eminent fleet. The SMA has been always associated to competence and high technology applied to the Maritime Industry.”

RINA is a global classification society with offices located throughout the world. This contract will be managed from its office in Stockholm, Sweden with support from its headquarters in Italy. Classification and statutory services covered by the contract include International Safety Management Certification and the other International Maritime Convention Certifications.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With a turnover in 2018 of 440 million Euros, over 3,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Source: RINA