RINA works with the National Technical University of Athens to support the future Young Engineers in Greece

RINA has announced the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding with the School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NA & ME School) of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA). RINA is one of the oldest classification societies and a founding member of the International Association of Classification Societies and the memorandum forms a framework to support young engineers in gaining professional experience, a vital supplement to their studies.

Each year, RINA will offer places to last year students and recent graduates to be trained alongside experienced engineers at its offices in Greece and abroad. The period of on-the-job training will depend on the position but it will typically last a minimum of six months. Where possible, positions will be identified to support the specific focus of individual student’s degree to provide a deeper understanding of the subject. The time spent with RINA, however, will also aim to offer a broader view of opportunities to help students fully understand the options available to them.

NTUA is the largest technical university in Greece and has reputation for excellence. Students study over a period of five years to obtain 300 credit units, which leads to a master’s Diploma in accordance with the continental European system for training engineers. The framework of practical training for budding Naval Architects and Marine Engineers from the NA & ME School will add to their understanding of the application of their academic studies to the real world.

Nello Sulfaro, CEO at RINA Services, said: “RINA and the NA & ME School already have strong cooperation in research and training. This new Memorandum enhances the opportunities for undergraduates and graduates to further their training alongside experienced engineers. This will add focus to their academic studies and help them further realize the direction in which they wish to take their careers. This added dimension will be good for the school, and for the RINA business, which is always looking for bright, new engineers to support its global work.”

Professor Gregory Grigoropoulos, Dean of the NA & ME School, at NTUA, said: “We have worked with RINA for many years, but this new framework takes our relationship an important step in the right direction. The marine industry is a valuable part of the Greek economy. The experience our students will gain within RINA, will give an excellent insight into the real world of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. It adds another, more practical dimension to their academic studies and gives them the opportunity to work alongside top engineers from one of the leading classification societies. Such cooperation can only benefit all parties involved, including the broader marine industry.”

Source: RINA