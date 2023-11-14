Rio Brasil Terminal receives inaugural call of Sirius/Neo Bossa service

Rio Brasil Terminal (RBT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit operating at the Port of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, recently welcomed the inaugural call of the Sirius/Neo Bossa service jointly operated by CMA CGM and Maersk.

The start of the weekly service in RBT was marked by the arrival of the 9,000-TEU Maersk Lota followed by the 10,000-TEU CMA CGM Columbia. The service has the following port rotation: Algeciras (Spain) – Tanger Med (Morocco) – Salvador (Brazil) – Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) – Santos (Brazil) – Itapoá (Brazil) – Paranaguá (Brazil) – Santos (Brazil) – Itaguaí (Brazil) – Tanger Med (Morocco ) – Algeciras (Spain).

Through the transshipment hubs of Tanger Med and Algeciras, the Sirius/Neo Bossa service connects Europe and the Mediterranean to the East Coast of South America. The service offers an excellent transit time and serves as the best import option for customers in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais with an opportunity to reach ports and markets of Eastern and Western Mediterranean and Southern Europe.

Source: ICTSI