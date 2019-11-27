Rio Tinto Aluminum declares force majeure on aluminum shipments from Canada due to rail strike

Rio Tinto Aluminium issued a force majeure declaration on aluminum shipments out of Canada due to a weeklong strike affecting shipments on the Canadian National Railway system.

However, on Tuesday, a tentative agreement between CN and the Teamsters union was struck to end the strike, but “this work stoppage is impacting all railcars traveling on … CN’s main lines in Canada,” according to an RTA customer letter, signed by Dany Cloutier, manager, remelt ingot sales, Sales & Marketing – North America, and obtained by S&P Global Platts.

The strike began November 19.

“This event, which is beyond our reasonable control, if prolonged, may cause significant operational difficulties at our Canadian facilities, and is currently impacting our supply chain and our ability to transport our products to certain of our customers, ports and warehouses in North America,” Cloutier wrote.

“As a result of this event of force majeure, our ability to deliver under our sales arrangements in accordance with the volumes and schedule agreed prior to the occurrence of this event may be affected. We are committed to work closely with you to minimize any impacts and find mutually acceptable solutions to maintain supply,” he wrote.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and taking actions to mitigate any impacts to you. We will strive to keep you informed of the effects on delivery schedules and volumes, and when the normal level of activity is expected to resume,” according to the letter.

Cloutier wrote that RTA is “currently unable to estimate how long this event of force majeure will last, however, we expect that the supply disruption would continue past the end of the labor dispute as CN clears its backlog of shipments and our inventory levels improve.”

Source: Platts