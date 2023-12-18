Rio Tinto energy chief’s job cut may signal coal exit | Financial News

In its latest effort toslash costs as commodity prices fall, Rio Tinto is letting go its energy chief and rolling its coal and uraniumbusinesses into two other units, a move that could signal itsintention to divest its coal assets.

The world’s second-largest mining company said on Friday itwill fold its coal mines in Australia into the copper divisionwhile its smaller uranium business will be added to the diamondsand minerals group, leaving the company with four productgroups, including iron ore and aluminium.

Energy chief executive Harry Kenyon-Slaney, a 25-yearveteran of the company, will leave immediately and the companysaid that is also cutting some other corporate jobs.

Rio makes about 80 percent of its earnings from iron orewhile its coal division was lossmaking last year.

“This could be the first step in a longer term exit fromcoal for Rio. There would be buyers of these assets if Rio wantsto sell,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

Jefferies puts the net present value of Rio’s coal divisionat around $3.6 billion.

“These changes are part of our continuing businesstransformation to reduce costs, simplify and strengthen ourcompany and deliver sustainable value for shareholders,” RioTinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.

The focus of most mining companies has switched from a racefor growth and diversification in the boom years up to 2011, tosimplification and cost-cutting more recently.

Rio Tinto’s rival BHP Billiton is also reorganising itsbusiness. It has picked five key divisions and is hiving-off theothers in a separate company, South 32.

“Four or five years ago, when everyone’s focus was onexpansion, it would have been unthinkable for Rio to get rid ofits coal division but now that the focus is on margins ratherthan size, this could be a good move,” said Nik Stanojevic atBritish wealth manager Brewin Dolphin. “These assets could beworth a lot more to other companies such as Glencore rather thanto Rio.”

In early 2014 Rio and rival Glencore starteddiscussions over a joint venture of their neighbouring coalassets in the Hunter Valley in Australia but a deal was neverstruck. Glencore also made a takeover approach for Rio Tintolast summer which was rebuffed.

Other companies such as Peabody Energy and BHPBilliton which have operations in the HunterValley could also be potential buyers. Former Xstrata CEO MickDavies, looking to rebuild a mining company from scratch afterGlencore’s takeover of Xstrata in 2013, would also be interestedin Rio’s assets, sources said.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Frances Kerry and Susan Thomas)