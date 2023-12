Rio Tinto looking at synergies to reshape portfolio, not big M&A

Rio Tinto RIO.AX is focused on reshaping its portfolio with joint ventures rather than huge mergers and acquisitions, CEO Jakob Stausholm said on Wednesday.

“The last thing we need is very big M&A, because it’s very disruptive and it takes you off course,” Stausholm told a press briefing ahead of its investor day in Sydney.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by Chris Reese)