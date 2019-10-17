Rio Tinto lowers expectations for 2019 aluminum, alumina, bauxite production

Rio Tinto expects its 2019 aluminum production to be at the lower end of its guidance range, and its alumina and bauxite output to be below the previous forecast, the miner said Wednesday in its July-September quarterly report.

The company’s aluminum production was 789,000 mt in July-September, which is down 3% year on year and 2% from the April-June quarter. Rio now expects its share of aluminum production from its assets to be near the lower end of the 3.2 million-3.4 million mt guidance for 2019, which primarily reflects lower-than-planned volumes at the ISAL smelter in Iceland, Kitimat in British Columbia and Becancour in Canada.

Production guidance for alumina for 2019 was cut to 7.7 million mt from a previously expected 8.1 million-8.4 million mt due mainly to maintenance activities at its Pacific refineries, it said.

Alumina production in the September quarter of 1.83 million mt was down 7% year on year and 3% quarter on quarter.

“[Alumina] production at Yarwun [in Queensland, Australia] was lower due to an extended 35-day shutdown, which included a planned five-year maintenance service of the cogeneration plant,” the miner said, noting that normal production has since resumed.

“[Alumina] production at the Queensland Alumina non-managed JV was impacted by maintenance activities, with the site expected to ramp back to full capacity during the fourth quarter,” the company added.

Rio’s bauxite production was 13.8 million mt in the September quarter, up 9% from the same time last year and 3% from the June quarter. But it still cut its 2019 production guidance.

“We now expect our share of bauxite production to be around 54 million mt [from 56 million-59 million mt previously], reflecting weather-related events in the first quarter, downtime to address commissioning items and new mines, and lower production from the Pacific refineries,” it said.

COPPER BENEFITS FROM HIGHER GRADES

Rio’s copper production for the quarter benefited from higher grades. Its mined copper was at 157,800 mt, down 1% year on year and up 15% quarter on quarter, it said.

J.P.Morgan and RBC Capital Markets each said in research notes Wednesday that Rio significantly beat their forecasts. J.P.Morgan had expected 139 million mt and RBC 139.4 million mt for July-September.

Rio left its 2019 mined copper production guidance unchanged at between 550,000 mt and 600,000 mt.

