Ripple Operations acquires AdonisHR to deliver global end-to-end maritime HR solution

Leading maritime software company Ripple Operations is proud to announce the acquisition of AdonisHR, a well-known Norwegian family-owned provider of crew management and payroll software solutions for the maritime industry. AdonisHR enjoys a strong reputation in the market, with an excellent team and products, as well as an established, loyal customer base.

This acquisition is supported by a substantial financial investment from New York-based software holding company Bleecker Street Group and significantly accelerates Ripple’s growth in the global maritime sector, positioning the company as the market-leading provider of Crew Success Software. By joining forces with AdonisHR, Ripple is now proud to serve more than 380,000 mariners on more than 2,000 vessels in nearly 100 countries around the world.

Extending reach and scale

“This acquisition is a transformative moment for both of our companies. By combining forces we are set to build upon our leading market position and redefine Crew Success Software to optimize crew safety, efficiency, and overall performance from a single, unified platform,” said Heather Combs, CEO of Ripple Operations.

“The backing of Bleecker Street Group ensures a stable and enduring partnership that is poised to drive accelerated growth and long-term value creation for our maritime customers in Europe, North America, and across the globe. We are proud to be the go-to platform for all maritime HR needs, from seafarer recruitment to retirement. Modularity is key for flexibility so customers will be able to add modules as per their requirements, without having to purchase additional products from other suppliers, resulting in a more cost-efficient and user-friendly experience,” she added.

AdonisHR co-founder Per Ove Kviteberg said: “Joining the Ripple platform marks a monumental leap forward for AdonisHR. Our decision to merge with Ripple Operations reflects a shared vision of excellence and customer-centric innovation. With Ripple’s extensive resources and our combined expertise, we are ready to deliver a comprehensive suite of software solutions that empower maritime organizations to optimize crew performance and achieve sustainable growth on a global scale.”

Growing portfolio

Ripple was formed through the merger of New Orleans-based MarineCFO and Vancouver-based Marine Learning Systems (MLS) whose e-learning and skills assessment solutions will integrate into the AdonisHR product suite. Specifically tailored for the maritime industry, the modules offer unparalleled ease of use, flexibility, and reliability in managing seafarer training and performance assessment – both onshore and at sea – and boast major ferry operators and cruise lines worldwide as customers.

“These early feature integrations represent a significant upgrade for all of our brands even as we hone our end-to-end Ripple platform. We will likely add additional modules, either developed in-house or through further acquisitions, so the story is ongoing. Meanwhile, customers can rest assured that we will provide the same client focused service and focused commitment to optimizing HR processes under the entire Ripple umbrella,” Combs concluded.

In a separate transaction in September last year, AdonisHR acquired and integrated compatriot company Shipadmin, a leading vendor of onboard operations systems, particularly for offshore vessels and rigs, including daily ship-shore reporting, environmental compliance, document management and Personnel-on-Board (POB) solutions.

Source(s): Ripple Operations, AdonisHR