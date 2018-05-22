Rising Oil Prices Good News for US LPG Exports

Global LPG trade flows have structurally shifted as a result of the rise in US Gulf exports, which now make up the largest weight of cargo shipped in the first quarter of 2018 (2013 same period shown for comparison). Rising oil prices may encourage additional gas rigs to come into service in the US, which would increase production.

US Propane prices are closely correlated with WTI oil prices. The low freight environment should encourage more arbitrage shipments from the region, and increase ton mile demand, particularly on VLGCs.

Exports from the United States on VLGCs have been widely distributed from the start of 2017 to the present, but the far east has remained the most popular destination. Shale gas production in many other parts of the world remain limited as commercially exploitable opportunities remain limited.



Source: VesselsValue