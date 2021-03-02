Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Rising rates help Baltic index snap losing streak

Rising rates help Baltic index snap losing streak

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 03/03/2021

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index gained on Tuesday, snapping a four-session run of losses, helped by stronger rates in the capesize and panamax vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, was up 22 points, or 1.3%, to 1,673.

The capesize index, rose 57 points, or 4%, to 1,465, breaking a losing streak of eight sessions.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, added $473 to $12,152.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.5% higher on Tuesday at 1,155 yuan per tonne.

The panamax index gained 14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,100.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were up $124 at $18,899.

The supramax index was unchanged at 1,879 points, its highest level, as per Refinitiv Eikon records going back to April 2017.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software