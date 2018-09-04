Asia to Australasia container shipments were very strong in the first half, spot freight rates recovering after a steeper than usual seasonal decline.

Southbound container shipment from Asia to Australasia have powered on this year, following a rather anaemic performance in 2017. Data from Container Trade Statistics shows that a total of 1.34 million teu was shipped in the first six months of 2018, an increase of 8% over the first half last year. The annual growth rate last year was only 1.2%, according to CTS.

Source: Drewry