Risk Experts Launch Remote Online Training to Address Global Safety Issues

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) has launched a remote training online option to provide its high-quality classroom training courses during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Professionals across industries and markets can now experience the benefits of learning from specialized subject matter experts while working remotely and without travel restrictions. Courses now available through online delivery include Process Safety Management Training, Root Cause Analysis and Incident Investigation and Process Hazard Analysis Leader.

“Organizations should have remote access to world-class training services that support safety and address their most pressing operational challenges,” says Mike Harrington, Director of Training Solutions at ABS Group. “For decades, our course instructors have administered the highest standards of education to diverse industries worldwide. By offering these services virtually via live sessions with a professional instructor and additional options on demand, our clients can feel confident that they are committed to continuous learning and strengthening both their skill sets and safety culture.”

Online delivery provides a safer alternative and a cost-effective solution to augment ABS Group’s classroom training, which fosters safety leadership across industrial practice areas. View full course descriptions, online classroom dates, training agendas and tools and instructor bio in our online course catalog.

In addition to remote training capabilities, ABS Group provides eLearning solutions to augment classroom training.

Source: ABS