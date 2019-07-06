Risk for Turkish flagged ships calling at Libya

We have recently been made aware of a new potential threat for Turkish flagged ships calling at Libyan ports.

Khalifa Haftar is a Libyan warlord in control of the ‘Libyan National Army’ (LNA) and has been involved in various rebel insurgencies against the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

Al Jazeera recently reported that Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in Libya. This appears to be in response to Turkey’s support of the GNA who recently retook Gharyan, a strategic town just south of Tripoli, from Haftar’s LNA.

Those members with Turkish flagged ships should exercise caution when undertaking voyages to Libyan ports. We have been advised that particular care should be taken when calling at East Libyan ports, where there is an increased risk of danger.

The Al Jazeera article is available on their website.

Source: The Standard Club