Risk specialist joins Navigate Response as Crisis Response Manager

Navigate Response, the global maritime crisis communication consultancy, announced today that Tom Adams has joined its expanding London team as a Crisis Response Manager.

Tom joins Navigate Response from the security sector where he assisted clients in preparing for special risk incidents including active assailant, kidnap and piracy events. With the maritime sector facing ever greater security and geopolitical challenges, Tom’s experience will offer Navigate Response’s clients greater insight into how these types of events might unfold and how best to communicate in such situations.

Joining the Navigate Response team, Tom said:

“I am excited to be part of Navigate Response’s growing crisis communications team at the forefront of providing support to maritime organizations facing evolving media and social media threats. In a crisis, an effective communications plan is often the difference between being perceived as a victim or a villain.

“Even in crises that are unavoidable, public goodwill and sympathy can rapidly disappear without a properly communicated response. Controlling your key messages is therefore critical to the underpinning of the whole crisis management and recovery process”.

Welcoming Tom Adams, Navigate Response Director, Bill Lines said:

“We are delighted to bring another crisis specialist into our response team. As our client base has grown rapidly, and continues to do so, Tom’s appointment represents a further investment in our offer, ensuring we continue to deliver unrivalled incident response, media training and exercising services.

“Our team consists of former journalists, Public Information Officers (PIOs), shipping industry insiders, social media experts and maritime corporate communications specialists. Tom’s background is a welcome addition as our clients increasingly face non-traditional threats.”

Source: Navigate Response