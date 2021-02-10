River Rhine In Germany Reopens To Shipping As Water Drops

The river Rhine in Germany reopened to shipping on Tuesday as water levels fell from recent high levels, German authorities said.

A sharp drop in water levels on Tuesday means the final northern sections of the river between Cologne and Koblenz that were blocked by high water have now reopened, the German inland waterways navigation agency said.

Shipping had been stopped over the weekend following heavy rain and snow. High water means vessels to not have enough space to sail under bridges.

Water levels had fallen overnight in southern sections of the river as low temperatures are stopping snow from melting.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Steve Orlofsky)