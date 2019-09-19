Rivertrace launches smart software system for oily water discharge data collation

Market leading developers of smart water quality monitoring technology Rivertrace Limited, have created a new, web-based software system for the automatic collation of MARPOL oily water discharge data.

RIVERTRACE CONNECTED has been developed by Rivertrace in partnership with UK software developers ISB, who have more than 25 years’ experience in tailored software solutions. The intuitive, subscription-based service has been created in response to industry need and demand for the continuous monitoring of oily water discharge and simple, efficient operations.

The smart software system interprets, and records oily water discharge data received from Rivertrace’s SMARTSAFE ORB (Oil Record Book) Bilge Overboard Security System monitoring equipment. Data received from the SMARTSAFE ORB monitor is displayed on the user-friendly dashboard interface of RIVERTRACE CONNECTED which facilitates both ship and fleet-level critical information to be displayed for the user.

Aggregated data from the fleet can be displayed on the intuitive dashboard, allowing the user to rank ships in a league table from best to worst performance. The system’s vessel dashboard displays all data received for a particular ship within a specified period including amounts discharged and speed of discharge, alongside equipment details such as serial numbers, calibration, maintenance requirements, idle time, active time and prevented discharges. The system also offers a mapping function to show where discharges took place.

All of these features enable, RIVERTRACE CONNECTED to provide a fully auditable discharge data trail with timestamped entries for provision to port state control or and other Marine Enforcing Agencies, if required. Additionally, the discharge data can be used as an automated entry into an electronic ORB.

In developing this advanced digital technology, Rivertrace have responded to industry requirement for simpler recording and reporting of discharge data for compliance, by removing the challenges associated with hard-to-use discharge data as commonly presented in unreadable CSV files and offering a system that displays the data in an easy to read and interpret format. Furthermore, the software enhances the credibility of discharge data collected by minimising the risk of human error.

Martin Saunders, Director at Rivertrace Limited says: “Digital technology is changing the landscape of our industry and in launching RIVERTRACE CONNECTED, we are supporting our customers in their quest for simplified, continuous monitoring and efficient operations. As specialists in water quality monitoring we use our expertise and consistently push the boundaries of water analysis, the resulting offering to our customers being the new smart software system RIVERTRACE CONNECTED.”

RIVERTRACE CONNECTED is a monthly subscription-based service. For those ship operators already using Rivertrace technologies, upgrading to the new smart software service is straight forward. The system can be integrated with other third-party systems for environmental or condition monitoring. Existing Rivertrace customers can take advantage of a year’s free service subscription to RIVERTRACE CONNECTED when purchasing a SMARTSAFE ORB monitoring system.

Source: RIVERTRACE